Key Takeaways from a Virtual Workshop of International and Canadian Experts

Canada and the Digitalization of Money is a report of a virtual conference of international and Canadian experts, organized by Bennett Jones and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and held on August 25, 2021.

The report takes stock of international developments in digital payments and money, reviews the state of progress in Canada and develops advice for policy makers, regulators and market participants on how to advance digitalization with a view to serving the interests of the users of financial services, the soundness of the financial system and the competitiveness of the Canadian economy.

Reproduced with permission from Centre for International Governance Innovation (Published: October 2021). For further information, please visit: https://www.cigionline.org/publications/canada-and-the-digitalization-of-money-key-takeaways-from-a-virtual-workshop-of-international-and-canadian-experts.

