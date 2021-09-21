ARTICLE

Canada: Nunasi Corporation Sells Nunasi Financial Services To Shawn Lester, Managing Partner Of Lester Landau

On September 15, 2021, Nunasi Corporation announced the sale of Nunasi Financial Services Limited (NFS) to Shawn Lester, Managing Partner of the accounting, audit, tax and advisory services firm Lester Landau based in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

NFS, headquartered in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, provides bookkeeping services to a range of Inuit companies, small businesses and not-for-profits. NFS has been a subsidiary of Nunasi Corporation for more than eight years.

Nunasi Corporation is a 100% Inuit-owned development corporation headquartered in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Gowling WLG advised Nunasi Corporation with respect to this sale with a team that included Alyssa Flaherty-Spence, Martin Roy and Cam Cameron.

