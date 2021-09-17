The COVID-19 pandemic and increased concerns over environmental and social issues, such as climate change and systemic racism, have prompted conversations throughout global capital markets. In Canada, we are now seeing an evolution in the capital and financial markets where environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are increasingly dominant in financing transactions for all stakeholders, including issuers, financial institutions, regulators, governments, and other market participants.

Join us for the first webinar in our ESG Strategy Sessions to understand and evaluate these sustainability themed opportunities in the capital and financial markets. This session will discuss emerging ESG opportunities and trends in sustainable finance, insurance, and infrastructure programs and how to position your organization to succeed in this transition.

This program qualifies for up to 1 hour Substantive CPD (ON), 1 hour CPD (BC) and 1 hour CLE (QC).

Date and Time

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

9:00 am – 10:00 am PT



Speakers

Darcy Ammerman

Partner

Ravipal Bains

Associate

Julie Han

Partner

Tim Murphy

Partner

Don Waters

Partner

Access: Log-in details will be e-mailed once you RSVP that you are attending.

For more information please contact events@mcmillan.ca.

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET | 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT RSVP Part 2: ESG Regulation – The Implications of Proposals to Reinforce Climate Change Policies with "Border Carbon Adjustments" Our second webinar will examine the rapidly developing concept of border carbon adjustments (BCAs) and their role in leveling the playing field, particularly in Emissions Intensive and Trade Exposed (EITE) sectors.

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET | 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT RSVP Part 3: ESG Governance in Canada – The need to adapt, communicate, and pivot in a changing business world This session will discuss governance considerations in Canada for public companies emanating from increased expectations of regulators, proxy advisors, and stakeholders. We will also focus on ways in which to communicate effectively governance strategies to key stakeholders and tips and trends in evaluating governance of issuers in the context of M&A transactions and by investment funds.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2021