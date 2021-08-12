Canadian Securities Regulators Sign Innovative Functions Co-Operation Agreement With the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

Members of the Canadian Securities Administrators have signed an innovative functions co-operation agreement with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC). The members are the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan.

The agreement extends the work of the CSA Regulatory Sandbox Initiative and of the SFC Fintech Contact Point. Notably, it includes a referral mechanism for innovative businesses, and enhances and clearly defines the scope of information-sharing between these jurisdictions.

For certain CSA members, the agreement will come into effect once all governmental approvals have been obtained.