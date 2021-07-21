Deux membres de notre groupe Fonds d'investissement et gestion d'actifs, Darin Renton et Malcolm Peck-McQueen, ont récemment mis à jour leur chapitre intitulé « Retail Investment Funds in Canada: Regulatory Overview » (en anglais seulement) du Practical Law Global Guide 2021: Investment Funds de Thomson Reuters. Ce chapitre donne un aperçu des questions juridiques et réglementaires canadiennes concernant les fonds de placement de détail.

Two members of our Investment Funds & Asset Management Group, Darin Renton and Malcolm Peck-McQueen, recently updated their "Retail Investment Funds in Canada: Regulatory Overview" chapter for publication in Thomson Reuters' Practical Law Global Guide 2021: Investment Funds. The chapter provides an overview of Canadian legal and regulatory issues affecting retail investment funds, as follows:

Structure of Canada's retail funds market;

Statutes, regulatory bodies and legislation;

Requirements for fund managers and operators;

Marketing of retail funds;

Investment and borrowing restrictions;

Restrictions on redemption, transfer or assignment of interests;

Periodic reporting requirements;

Tax treatment of retail funds; and

Proposals for regulatory reform.

We are pleased to be able to make this 11-page publication available for downloading.

