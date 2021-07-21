Joint Forum of Financial Market Regulators Engages With Industry and Investor Groups on Investment Fee Transparency

The Joint Forum of Financial Market Regulators (Joint Forum) held its annual meeting on June 10, 2021. The Joint Forum brings together members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR), the Canadian Association of Pension Supervisory Authorities (CAPSA) and representatives from the Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO), as well as from the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada (MBRCC).

This year, the Joint Forum engaged externally on a cross-sectoral topic of high importance to both investors in mutual funds and policyholders of segregated funds. The Joint Forum members sought the views of industry associations and investor advocates on the reporting of performance and ongoing costs of owning investments, including embedded fees within mutual and segregated funds.

The total cost reporting initiative aims to propose a regulatory framework that is as harmonized as possible in light of differences between the securities and insurance products and their distribution channels.