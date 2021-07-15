Last month, securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Quebec, Manitoba and Nova Scotia entered into a cooperation agreement with the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. The cooperation agreement is intended to promote innovation in financial services by providing a framework for cooperation and referrals between Mauritius' Financial Services Commission and Canadian regulators.

