La CVMO a récemment diffusé son Énoncé des priorités pour l'exercice qui se clôturera le 31 mars 2022. Comme pour les années précédentes, la CVMO a précisé les quatre objectifs stratégiques sur lesquels elle compte mettre l'accent.

Ce billet est disponible en anglais seulement.

The OSC recently released its Statement of Priorities for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Similar to previous years, the OSC has identified four strategic goals on which the regulator intends to focus, namely: (i) promoting confidence in Ontario's capital markets among investors and market participants; (ii) reducing the regulatory burden for businesses and financial services providers; (iii) facilitating financial innovation; and (iv) strengthening its organizational foundation.

Under these broad goals, the OSC identified a number of specific priorities, including, among other things:

For more information, see OSC Notice 11-792 Notice Statement of Priorities for Financial Year to end March 31, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.