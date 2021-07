ARTICLE

Le mois dernier, les autorités en valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario, de la Colombie-Britannique, de la Saskatchewan, du Nouveau-Brunswick, du Québec, du Manitoba et de la Nouvelle-Écosse ont conclu un accord de coopération avec la Financial Services Commission de Maurice . L'accord de coopération vise à promouvoir l'innovation dans les services financiers en fournissant un cadre de coopération et de recommandations entre la Financial Services Commission de Maurice et les autorités de réglementation du Canada.

