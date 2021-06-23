FINTRAC signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia (the Society). This MOU allows for sharing compliance-related information in order to help strengthen the compliance of the British Columbia notaries sector with the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, and to reduce duplication of effort and compliance burden for notaries public in British Columbia.

Under this MOU, FINTRAC and the Society will share compliance-related information, such as lists of persons and entities subject to their respective acts and regulations, as well as compliance examination plans resulting in more co-ordinated and risk-informed examinations.

Sharing compliance-related information facilitated by this MOU will also help enhance the knowledge and expertise of each organization regarding new and evolving risks and trends in the notaries sector in British Columbia and across Canada.