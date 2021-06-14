Join Gowling WLG and BMO Canadian Commercial Banking as they discuss emerging trends in ESG, sustainable finance and green lending in Canada. Learn more about how ESG risks can become opportunities for your business. You'll also hear from financial and legal experts about current and emerging ESG issues in Canada and expectations and opportunities for:
- Disclosure documentation
- Presentation and positioning in the market
- ESG linked terms in debt transactions
BMO Canadian Commercial Banking speakers
- John Uhren, Head, Sustainable Finance, Products and Strategy, Bank of Montreal
- Paulina Kursa, Senior Director, Canadian Commercial Banking, Bank of Montreal
