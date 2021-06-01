See also British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) Notice 2021/01 in discussion of these amendments to the Securities Act.

Securities Amendment Act, 2019, S.B.C. 2019, c. 38 — section 78 as it enacts sections 163.2 and 163.3 of the Securities Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 418 in force March 29, 2021.

B.C. Regulation No. 98/2021 (March 29, 2021) under the authority of Order of The Lieutenant Governor In Council, Order in Council No. 194/2020

B.C. Regulation No. 64/2021 (March 11, 2021) under the authority of Order of the Lieutenant Governor In Council, No. 140/2021

This document is a consolidation of 45-106CP, which incorporates the changes that came into effect on January 1, 2011, May 5, 2015, December 8, 2015, April 30, 2016, June 30, 2016, October 5, 2018, local amendments in Ontario as described in CSA Staff Notice 11-330 and local amendments in New Brunswick as described in CSA Staff Notice 11-334.

This document is an unofficial consolidation of all amendments to Commission Rule 45-501 (BC) Mortgages, effective March 1, 2021.

March 4, 2021

Regulatory Statement: Requirement to Complete the Annual Statement on Market Conduct This Regulatory Statement informs insurers incorporated in British Columbia of the requirement to complete and file the Annual Statement on Market Conduct (ASMC) with the Superintendent of Financial Institutions at B.C. Financial Services Authority starting in 2021. Changes to the Financial Institutions Act in 2020 now permit the BCFSA to collect market conduct information by requiring B.C. incorporated insurers to complete and file the ASMC with the Superintendent. Effective March 4, 2021, the Superintendent has established the ASMC as the form that a B.C. incorporated insurer must file outlining its market conduct practices. The Superintendent further specifies that the ASMC is an annual filing requirement and must be submitted by May 1 each year. The ASMC filing requirement will not apply to B.C. insurers already filing the ASMC in other jurisdictions or reinsurers. Reduced ASMC filing requirement will apply to insurers in run-off. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in an administrative penalty under section 253.1 of the FIA. Note that for 2021 fiscal year filings in 2022, BCFSA expects to be in a position to require insurers to file directly with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers