Canada:
Views from the Market Podcast: Episode 82 – M&A In Challenging Times: What Restructuring Options Bring To The Table
22 May 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
In this podcast, Mario speaks with Liz Pillon, leader of the
restructuring practice in Stikeman Elliott's Toronto office,
about the role that restructuring professionals are playing in
today's M&A market. In 2023, Liz has noted a considerable
increase in formal insolvency proceedings after a period in which
lenders had been hesitant to initiate them. If involved early
enough, restructuring lawyers can often help businesses find
out-of-court alternatives, including by connecting them with
investors who specialize in distressed assets. Liz and her team are
currently seeing extensive “distressed M&A”
interest in sectors such as real estate, distribution/manufacturing
and pharma, among others.
