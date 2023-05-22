ARTICLE

In this podcast, Mario speaks with Liz Pillon, leader of the restructuring practice in Stikeman Elliott's Toronto office, about the role that restructuring professionals are playing in today's M&A market. In 2023, Liz has noted a considerable increase in formal insolvency proceedings after a period in which lenders had been hesitant to initiate them. If involved early enough, restructuring lawyers can often help businesses find out-of-court alternatives, including by connecting them with investors who specialize in distressed assets. Liz and her team are currently seeing extensive “distressed M&A” interest in sectors such as real estate, distribution/manufacturing and pharma, among others.

