Today's guest, Michelle Pickett, is a PwC partner in Toronto with a restructuring focus. She and Mario discuss the challenges facing companies in the current market environment, from overbought inventory to rapidly rising debt service costs. Avoiding a full-scale restructuring often depends on a company's commitment to addressing issues of this type as soon as they appear, before major liquidity problems emerge. Finally, while Michelle is already noticing a rise in distressed M&A, investors do not appear to be losing interest in good midmarket opportunities.

