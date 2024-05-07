McCarthy Tétrault introduced several new resources this month which will be of interest to those of you working in the crypto asset space.

Budget 2024: Financial Institutions Update

The 2024 federal budget includes tax reporting obligations for crypto asset intermediaries in respect of their customers and transactions. Budget 2024 proposes to implement the framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) for the automatic exchange of tax information relating to crypto-asset transactions, referred to as the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), in Canada. The proposed framework will require certain crypto asset service providers that are resident or carry on business in Canada to collect and report information on an annual basis in respect of their customers and crypto assets transactions.

In addition, Budget 2024 includes amendments to OECD's Common Reporting Standard (CRS) that will expand the scope of CRS to central bank digital currencies and certain specified electronic money products. The Government indicates that there will also be amendments to "ensure effective coordination between the CRS and the CARF and limit instances of duplicative reporting between the two frameworks" as well as to "require that additional information be reported in respect of financial accounts and account holders". Notably, the proposed CRS amendments implicitly recognize that transactions in "specified electronic money products" are different from transactions in other types of crypto assets and should be reported under CRS, and not CARF. Each CRS-adopting jurisdiction (including Canada) would prescribe "specified electronic money products" under local regulations, and we expect this category to include fiat-backed stablecoins that are issued in compliance with local regulations in the jurisdiction. This distinction reflects the emerging global approach to regulate fiat-backed stablecoins under a different regime from other crypto assets, and it is fit for the purpose of regulating electronic money, as opposed to securities.

Law Over Borders Cryptoassets Comparative Law Guide

It covers issues such as licensing and anti-money laundering requirements, the regulation of crypto asset promotion, rules governing crypto bankruptcy and insolvency, the legal treatment of DAOs and smart contracts, and provides insights into proposed legal reforms in this complex and rapidly evolving space.



