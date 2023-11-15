Alix d'Anglejan-Chatillon, Ramandeep Grewal, and Éric Lévesque, of our Toronto and Montreal offices, have recently updated the "Canada" chapter in the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Regulation 2024, published by Global Legal Insights. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:

Government attitude and definition

Cryptocurrency regulation

Sales regulation

Ownership and licensing requirements

Promotion and testing

Money transmission laws and anti-money laundering requirements

Reporting requirements

Border restrictions and declaration

Mining

Taxation

Other Canadian legislative requirements

We are pleased to be able to make this 16-page publication available for downloading.

Originally published by Global Legal Insights.

