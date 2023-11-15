Alix d'Anglejan-Chatillon, Ramandeep Grewal, and Éric Lévesque, of our Toronto and Montreal offices, have recently updated the "Canada" chapter in the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Regulation 2024, published by Global Legal Insights. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:
- Government attitude and definition
- Cryptocurrency regulation
- Sales regulation
- Ownership and licensing requirements
- Promotion and testing
- Money transmission laws and anti-money laundering requirements
- Reporting requirements
- Border restrictions and declaration
- Mining
- Taxation
- Other Canadian legislative requirements
