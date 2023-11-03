Canada:
Friends Who Argue: Crypto Assets - Dealing With Emerging Currencies In The Litigation Context
03 November 2023
Lenczner Slaght LLP
Madison Robins is featured on an episode of
Friends Who Argue, a podcast for the litigation bar brought to you
by The Advocates' Society and hosted by its Mid-Career
Advocates' Standing Committee. Madison shares her experiences
and insights into the what, when and how of dealing with crypto
assets in litigation.
