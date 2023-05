ARTICLE

Cybersecurity And Privacy Breaches: Prevent, Detect, Respond Fogler, Rubinoff LLP Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in Canada. They threaten the private information of businesses and consumers alike. They entail significant business, financial...

Is It Unfair For AI To Make Administrative Decisions? Torkin Manes LLP One of the tenets of procedural fairness is the right to reasons for an administrative decision. Canadian tribunals and decision-makers have an obligation to explain...

Much-needed Clarification: Canada Sheds New Light On Proposed Artificial Intelligence And Data Act In Companion Document Gowling WLG Recognizing the many sources of uncertainty in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act ("AIDA"), Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada recently offered important insight and clarity...

Virtual Collateral 101: How To Take And Enforce Security Over Cryptocurrencies, Crypto-Assets And Central Bank Digital Currencies Aird & Berlis LLP In recent years, there has been a proliferation of lending secured by crypto-assets through online decentralized platforms. It is estimated that, during one month in 2021, more than US$122 billion...

Pausing AI Development Fogler, Rubinoff LLP Last March over 1,800 experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause to AI development. This was prompted by the release of Chat GPT-4...