As anticipated in our 2021 year in review, there were significant and notable developments in the Canadian Fintech industry in 2022.

The following is a summary of some of the key Fintech developments in 2022, as well as some regulatory developments on which to keep a watchful eye in 2023.

WHAT WE SAW IN 2022

PAYMENTS DEVELOPMENTS

As part of the Bank of Canada's new authority to supervise retail payment activities under the Retail Payments Activities Act (" RPAA "), the Bank of Canada recently released its Retail Payments Supervisory Framework, which provides insight into how the Bank of Canada will supervise payment service providers (" PSPs ") in relation to operational and financial risks. The framework states that a PSP portal will be developed to facilitate the application and registration for PSPs. The framework also indicates several tools available to the Bank of Canada to enforce compliance under the RPAA, including: compliance agreements, notices of violation, compliance orders and the ability to apply to Superior Court to request a compliance-related order.

") including designing key pillars of the open banking system such as common rules and an accreditation framework for open banking participants. Four open banking working groups (Accreditation, Liability, Privacy and Security) have been established, each of which includes balanced representations from banks, other open banking participants and consumer representatives. Each working group has met five times of the course of 2022 to progress Canada's open banking implementation, with a summary of discussion items and the outcomes of each meeting being posted. In relation to accreditation, it appears that federally and provincially regulated financial institutions will be exempt, while others that directly access a data holder's API or those that collect consumer-permissioned data (possibly with the exception of third party technical service providers and outsourcing service providers to system participants) will be subject to accreditation. The concept of an accredited participant being able to provide sponsored or agency like system access to a third party seems to be accepted, although more stringent accreditation requirements relating to risk management and financial capacity are expected for those that sponsor or have agents. Further, those that are registered provincially as a securities dealer or registered as a payment service provider under the RPAA may be subject to streamlined accreditation process. In relation to certification, it appears that all system participants (even those that are not subject to accreditation) will be subject to certification; however, it is not yet clear whether the certification process should be uniform for all participants or should vary depending on the role of the participant, its size, its role and type of services provided. In relation to liability, little consensus has been reached to date on the legal relationship between participants, how obligations between participants should be addressed and whether open banking end users should have a right of enforcement against participants – so the upcoming year should be informative.

Payments Canada completed a number of milestones this year in keeping with its payments modernization initiative as detailed in its 2022 to 2026 Corporate Plan. It deployed new code to Lynx, the high-value payment system which in 2021 replaced the Large Value Transfer System (LVTS), to enable the introduction of the ISO 20022 financial messaging standard. Once this code is released in March 2023, Lynx will be compatible with global risk and operations standards that ensure operability. Payments Canada also announced that, as of November 14, 2022, direct clearers can now access the automated clearing settlement systems (ACSS) outside of Canada provided that they meet certain requirements. Payments Canada's anticipated Real-Time Rail (" RTR ") payment system work moved forward this year, however the launch has been delayed and a revised timeline has not been released.

") payment system work moved forward this year, however the launch has been delayed and a revised timeline has not been released. Payments Canada also modernized its rule in respect of Pre-Authorized Debit ("PAD") agreements by amending its ACSS Rule H1. The amended rule introduces in new concepts, such as the One-Time PAD that automatically terminates once payment is complete, as well as new disclosure requirements for any arrangement between a payee and a third party entity providing goods or services to a payor. The distinction between electronic and paper PAD agreements was removed, and the definitions in the rule of "authorization" and "commercially reasonable methods" were updated to reflect contextually-appropriate identity verification methods.

The federal government also announced in the Budget and the Fall Economic Statement that it intended to "enter into negotiations" with payment card networks, financial institutions, acquirers, payment processors and businesses to lower credit card transaction fees for small businesses while seeking to protect "existing reward points for consumers". In addition, the federal government proposed legislative amendments to the Payment Card Networks Act. If the amendments come into effect, which is only expected to be the case if the government and payment card industry do not reach an agreed solution, they would grant the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada the power to regulate how fees are determined and disclosed, as well as the notice requirements for changes in fees.

Visa and Mastercard amended their rules effective October 6, 2022 to permit Canadian merchants to surcharge customers interchange or swipe fees when using their credit card.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

On April 5, 2022, amendments to the regulations under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (" PCMLTFA ") came into force that, among other things, expanded the scope of the PCMLTFA to capture crowdfunding platforms and certain payment service providers (" PSPs ") and amended the definition of electronic funds transfers. The amendments were introduced following developments under the Emergencies Act and the Emergency Economic Measures Order earlier this year, whereby the scope of entities subject to the PCMLTFA as money services businesses (" MSBs ") and foreign money services businesses (" FMSBs ") was temporarily expanded to include crowdfunding platforms and certain PSPs. In July 2022, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (" FINTRAC ") issued a notice to further clarify which PSPs are subject to the PCMLTFA and must register as MSBs or FMSBs. FINTRAC is now taking the position that persons or entities that provide invoice payment services or payment services for goods and servicesare engaged in the business of remitting or transmitting funds for purposes of the PCMLTFA.

CRYPTOCURRENCY AND DIGITAL ASSET REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

LENDING REGULATION

In August 2022, the Department of Finance Canada published a consultation paper to solicit feedback from stakeholders, various industry associations, consumer groups, and members of the public relating to the maximum rate of interest under the Criminal Code and the provision of high-cost installment loans in Canada. While the federal government has not yet proposed a new criminal interest rate, the purpose of the consultation was to better understand the impact a rate reduction may have on the availability of credit to Canadians.

British Columbia's high-cost lender regime came into force on May 1, 2022, making it the fourth province after Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec to regulate high-cost lenders. The high-cost lending regime will apply where the interest rate charged exceeds 32%. Lenders offering such products will need to be licensed and certain disclosure requirements and cancellation rights will apply, including a one day cooling-off period.

INSURTECH

As anticipated in our 2021 year in review, the Innovation Office of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA"), the regulator of insurance companies, credit unions, caisse populaires and loan and trust companies in the province of Ontario, released its Final Innovation Framework on January 24, 2022 following public consultation in 2021. The Innovation Framework describes how the FSRA will identify, manage, and deliver opportunities to enable innovation in regulated sectors. The FSRA also concurrently released the first "test and learn environment" ("TLE") on January 24, 2022, available for use by the automobile insurance sector. TLEs are a set of virtual environments that allow interested market participants to test out their innovative products, services, and business models using data-driven and evidence-based approaches.

