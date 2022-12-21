Fasken client Beatdapp appears before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry and Technology

Beatdapp, a venture backed audit and fraud detection company for digital music streaming services spoke before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry and Technology regarding the work Beatdapp does using blockchain technology. Morgan Hayduk, co-founder and co-CEO of Beatdapp, highlighted the importance of blockchain technology in the emerging tech space and how the company applies blockchain in non-financial and non-speculative ways.

"Morgan and the Beatdapp leadership bring a much-needed perspective on how blockchain technology can be used outside of digital assets and financial services. Start-ups like Beatdapp are pioneers, developing pragmatic uses for powerful new technology. We're very proud to work with the incredible team at Beatdapp," said Will Shaw, Partner, Fasken.

