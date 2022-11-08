Three partners from our Toronto and Montreal offices recently updated the Canada chapter of the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Regulations 2023, published by Global Legal Insights. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:

Cryptocurrency regulation

Sales regulation

Ownership and licensing requirements

Promotion and testing

Money transmission laws and anti-money laundering requirements

Reporting requirements

Border restrictions

Mining

Taxation

Other Canadian legislative requirements

