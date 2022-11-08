Three partners from our Toronto and Montreal offices recently updated the Canada chapter of the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Regulations 2023, published by Global Legal Insights. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:
- Cryptocurrency regulation
- Sales regulation
- Ownership and licensing requirements
- Promotion and testing
- Money transmission laws and anti-money laundering requirements
- Reporting requirements
- Border restrictions
- Mining
- Taxation
- Other Canadian legislative requirements
We are pleased to be able to make this 11-page publication available for downloading.
