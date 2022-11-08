Three partners from our Toronto and Montreal offices recently updated the Canada chapter of the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Regulations 2023, published by Global Legal Insights. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:

  • Cryptocurrency regulation
  • Sales regulation
  • Ownership and licensing requirements
  • Promotion and testing
  • Money transmission laws and anti-money laundering requirements
  • Reporting requirements
  • Border restrictions
  • Mining
  • Taxation
  • Other Canadian legislative requirements

We are pleased to be able to make this 11-page publication available for downloading.

