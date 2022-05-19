Partner Jeffrey Alberts, the co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group, spoke with The Block about the consent order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency against cryptocurrency bank Anchorage.

Alberts told The Block that "regulators are generally trying to protect the confidentiality of their dealings with firms during the enforcement process. For that reason, many orders, including this one, don't actually tell us about the exact nature of the violation."

Read the full article, "What the OCC's Consent Order to Anchorage Means for the Crypto Industry," using the link below (subscription required).