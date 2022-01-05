As anticipated in our 2020 year in review, there were significant and notable developments in the Canadian Fintech industry in 2021.

The following is a summary of some of the key Fintech developments in 2021, as well as some regulatory developments on which to keep a watchful eye in 2022.

WHAT WE SAW IN 2021

PAYMENTS DEVELOPMENTS

The Retail Payment Activities Act (" RPAA ") was introduced and enacted in 2021. This legislation, once in effect, will require payment service providers operating in Canada to register with the Bank of Canada and meet certain operational requirements, including requirements in respect of safeguarding end-user funds, mitigating operational risk and reporting requirements. The relevant regulations and guidance have not yet been issued, however, the Bank of Canada has released minutes of meetings of the Retail Payment Advisory Committee and some discussion guides from such meetings.

Payments Canada launched Lynx, its high-value payment system replacing the Large Value Transfer System ("LVTS"), in September 2021. Lynx will support data-rich payments through ISO 20022 messages. Payments Canada also released a consultation paper on the Pre-Authorized Debits (PAD) Rule, seeking to modernize it.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

On June 1, 2021, a series of regulatory amendments made to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act(the " PCMLTFA ") and related regulations over the past few years came into force, together with changes to guidance issued by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (" FINTRAC "). New obligations came into effect with respect to prepaid payment products and virtual currency transactions, while designated non-financial businesses and professions (" DNFBPs ") now have obligations with respect to politically exposed persons and heads of international organizations (" PEP/HIO ") and beneficial ownership.

FINTRAC also issued a notice stating that it will exercise flexibility and reasonability when assessing reporting entities' compliance with the new requirements. From June 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, FINTRAC will assess compliance with the regulatory requirements in effect prior to June 1, 2021. FINTRAC will begin assessing compliance with the amended requirements on April 1, 2022, taking a reasonable and flexible approach, as communicated in the Notice on forthcoming regulatory amendments and flexibility.

In 2021 FINTRAC began taking full responsibility for compliance examinations of federally regulated financial institutions that were formerly undertaken by OSFI.

On the global front, the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") issued key guidance on virtual assets, outlining its view on the application of the FATF recommendations to virtual assets, including providing further clarification on the definitions of "virtual assets" and "virtual asset service providers" and addressing current developments such as stablecoins, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), initial coin offerings ("ICOs"), decentralized finance ("DeFi") and decentralized applications ("DApps").

CRYPTOCURRENCY AND DIGITAL ASSET REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

Securities Developments In March 2021, the Canadian Securities Administrators (" CSA "), along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (" IIROC "), published CSA Staff Notice 21-327: Guidance on the Application of Securities Legislation to Entities Facilitating the Trading of Crypto Assets (see our insights into Staff Notice 21-329 here) clarifying their views that entities facilitating the trading of crypto assets may be subject to securities legislation: (1) when the crypto asset is a security or a derivative, or (2) when the crypto contract or instrument does not result in an obligation to make immediate delivery of the crypto asset or is not settled by the immediate delivery of the crypto asset (a " crypto contract "). As a result, we expect to see regulatory scrutiny increase in Canada as compliant players take additional steps to become or stay in compliance while non-compliant players will have to enter into discussions with regulators, review their business models or exit the Canadian market altogether. Entities facilitating the trading of crypto assets, whether as dealers or as marketplaces, may be considered crypto-trading platforms (" CTPs "). As such, they should obtain legal advice on their business model and consider engaging with regulators. A number of entities facilitating the trading of crypto assets obtained temporary discretionary exemptions to continue to operate under certain specific conditions while working toward their full investment dealers registrations with the appropriate members of the CSA and their dealer member registrations with IIROC. In addition, CSA and IIROC published Staff Notice 21-330 Guidance for Crypto-Trading Platforms: Requirements relating to Advertising, Marketing and Social Media Use (see our insights into Staff Notice 21-330 here) to provide guidance to CTPs regarding statements in advertising and marketing materials that could be considered false or misleading, concerns over the use of gambling-style contests, promotions or schemes, compliance and supervisory challenges when using social media to promote CTPs, and compliance with securities legislation generally.



Regulation of Crypto Contracts as a Regulatory Priority The Ontario Securities Commission (" OSC ") in its 2021 / 2022 Statement of Priorities specifically includes "work with the CSA and IIROC, to strengthen oversight of crypto asset trading platforms to bring crypto firms engaging in dealer or marketplace activities into compliance with securities laws". IIROC in its 2022 Statement of Priorities also specifically intends to "continue to work with the CSA in ensuring that [crypto asset trading platforms] subject to [securities law] requirements are fully integrated in the Canadian regulatory system".



Enforcement Actions Against Foreign Platforms

In 2021, the OSC took enforcement action against four unregistered foreign crypto contract platforms in a period of less than 6 months. In doing so, the OSC noted that "Staff will continue to take action against non-compliant crypto asset trading platforms and are in contact with international securities regulators to exchange information to support enforcement action". It also referred to working in collaboration with the local regulators of the foreign crypto contract platforms.

During the first quarter of 2021, Canada was the first jurisdiction to authorize bitcoin exchange-traded funds 1 (" ETFs "), through which retail investors can gain access to cryptocurrencies (originally only bitcoin, now also ether). ETFs, and other investment funds, are heavily regulated so that parties involved have to meet stringent requirements and cannot be "unregulated". For example, all portfolio assets of a Canadian investment fund must be held by a custodian that satisfies certain regulatory requirements, including $10,000,000 equity for a Canadian custodian or $100,000,000 equity for a foreign custodian. As of today, only foreign custodians act as custodians for Canadian investment funds, although on November 16, 2021, a Canadian dealer obtained exemptive relief 2 pursuant to which it is permitted, through its U.S. affiliate, to offer custody services of crypto assets to permitted clients, including Canadian investment funds and other institutional investors.

LENDING REGULATION

On January 29, 2021, the Ontario Government released a consultation paper on the regulation of high-cost credit agreements and alternative financial services (" AFS "). Common AFS include payday loans, instalment loans, lines of credit and auto title loans. The consultation paper discussed various proposals and options to improve the regulation of other AFS and high-cost credit agreements. In particular, the consultation paper proposed defining a "high-cost credit agreement" to have an annual percentage rate which exceeds the Bank of Canada rate by 25% or more. Businesses offering these types of agreements would be subject to licensing requirements, specific disclosure requirements, a cooling-off period of at least two business days, and limits on costs, fees and charges, similar to those of other provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

The federal government also proposed to launch a consultation on lowering the criminal rate of interest set out in the Criminal Code applicable to, among others, installment loans offered by payday lenders.

INSURTECH

In 2020, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (" FSRA "), the regulator of insurance companies, credit unions, caisse populaires and loan and trust companies in the province of Ontario, established an Innovation Office to facilitate financial services innovation, a core part of FSRA's mandate.

PRIVACY REFORM AND TECHNOLOGY REGULATION

There were numerous privacy law reform efforts that were active in 2021. Most significantly, Quebec's privacy reform bill (Bill 64) became law in September 2021 which makes substantial changes to that law (see our insights into this new law here). While the federal government's bill for the new "Consumer Privacy Protection Act" died when the fall election was called, there have been indications that a replacement bill will be introduced. Other provinces (including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario) also made steps towards privacy law reform.

These reforms are increasingly moving to regulate areas that were not previously covered by existing (more traditional) privacy laws. For example, Quebec's amended privacy law puts in place a framework that governs how AI tools that make decisions about individuals may be used (including notification, transparency and explainability requirements).

OSFI released updated requirements governing how federally regulated financial institutions must disclose and report technology and cyber security incidents to OSFI (see our insights into this advisory here), and also launched a three month public consultation on a draft guideline regarding technology and cyber risk management. These are material developments and will have significant impacts on federally regulated financial institutions, as well as any company that provides technology products or services to them.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN 2022

As we described, Prime Minister Trudeau's mandate letter for the Minister of Finance identified a number of relevant areas for the Minister of Finance to focus on in her mandate, including lowering the criminal rate of interest (which could affect lenders) and engaging with stakeholders to lower the overall cost of interchange fees. As noted above, these were also referenced in the 2021 budget bill.

We would expect the federal open banking lead to be appointed in 2022, as well as further progress generally on the implementation of an open banking system.

We would expect further developments and engagement in respect of retail payments supervision in 2022, including potentially the issuance of regulations to the RPAA and guidance, which have not yet been issued.

Canada's real-time payments system, Real-Time Rail (" RTR "), is expected to launch in 2022. Operated by Payments Canada, the RTR will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive funds in seconds, 24/7. Interac Corp. has been selected as the exchange solution provider for the RTR.

Stablecoins, DeFi, NFTs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (" CBDCs ") will continue to be areas of focus for regulators, including securities regulators, AML regulators and prudential regulators.

We can expect the rise of investments in crypto currencies by institutional investors to lead to an increase in numbers and size of regulated players in the crypto space, including Canadian qualified custodians.

Further to the Basel Committee and OSFI's efforts to establish a prudential regulation framework for crypto assets, we can expect such a framework to be established in the mid-term.

In 2020, the province of British Columbia enacted amendments to its Financial Institutions Act. Among other things, these amendments permit the British Columbia Financial Services Authority to make rules in respect of insurance distributed through "electronic agents". No rules have yet been released for consultation by the public. We are watching closely to see how the initial draft of these rules compares with the rules and procedures in Québec, which has a specific regulation in respect of online distribution of insurance products, along with other provinces updating their regulation in a similar fashion.

In response to comments received to its Consultation Document, FSRA is likely to release its Ontario Innovation Framework.

OSFI indicated that Guideline B-10 is in the process of being updated and its scope will be expanded to capture other third-party provider arrangements beyond outsourcing. This will likely have material impacts on companies providing technology (including cloud-based services) to financially regulated financial institutions.

Privacy law reform activities are expected to continue throughout 2022, including in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and at the federal level. Further the three-year implementation of the provisions of Quebec's privacy law update will continue, as companies begin to implement compliance programs in earnest.

Footnotes

1. Mutual funds which units are traded on an exchange and the price of which is based on the price of the digital currency.

2. Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, available at: https://www.osc.ca/en/securities-law/orders-rulings-decisions/fidelity-clearing-canada-ulc-0.

