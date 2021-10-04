On September 22, 2021, InvestX Capital Ltd. (InvestX), a leading private market secondaries platform and financial technology company, announced it has secured a strategic investment from financial leaders Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF).
InvestX leverages decades of experience both providing technology solutions and navigating the complexities of transacting in the private markets, which suffer from opacity and inefficiency. By providing its sell-side clients with a state-of-the-art investing platform InvestX GEM, the Company enables its broker dealers to better serve their clients with greater access, liquidity, and innovation in the private market.
BLG represented InvestX with a team that included Eric Doherty, Patrice Martin, Steve Winder, Andrew Hennigar, Julie Mansi, Inaki Gomez, Francis Lussier and Danielle Windt.
