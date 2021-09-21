Open source software is seemingly everywhere and can help businesses generate value and operate more efficiently - if used properly. This on-demand webinar discusses the practicalities and pitfalls of open source software.

Join our panel as they discuss the nature of various open source licenses and the issues posed by particular prevalent licenses, open source "war stories" in the context of closing an M&A deal, and what happens in real life after closing during post-deal integration.

Speakers

Usman M. Sheikh - Partner & National Head - Blockchain & Smart Contract Group, Gowling WLG

Viona Duncan - Partner & Co-Chair of Global Tech, Gowling WLG

Roch Ripley - Partner & Head of Vancouver Intellectual Property DepartmentLesley Boveri - Software IP Counsel, SAP, Gowling WLG

Lesley Boveri - Software IP Counsel, SAP

*This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec, and may be eligible for up to 1 hour of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions. If you require a certificate please contact Shannon Wadsworth.

