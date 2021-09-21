Open source software is seemingly everywhere and can help businesses generate value and operate more efficiently - if used properly. This on-demand webinar discusses the practicalities and pitfalls of open source software.
Join our panel as they discuss the nature of various open source licenses and the issues posed by particular prevalent licenses, open source "war stories" in the context of closing an M&A deal, and what happens in real life after closing during post-deal integration.
Speakers
- Usman M. Sheikh - Partner & National Head - Blockchain & Smart Contract Group, Gowling WLG
- Viona Duncan - Partner & Co-Chair of Global Tech, Gowling WLG
- Roch Ripley - Partner & Head of Vancouver Intellectual Property Department, Gowling WLG
- Lesley Boveri - Software IP Counsel, SAP
This on-demand webinar is part of our 2021 Blockchain Webinar Series. Watch more from the series »
*This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec, and may be eligible for up to 1 hour of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions. If you require a certificate please contact Shannon Wadsworth.
