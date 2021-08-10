In Canada, we are seeing an increased awareness amongst crypto investors and traders as to their Canadian tax reporting obligations.

In this episode, Laura Gheorghiu, Gowling WLG partner and member of the firm's Tax and Blockchain & Smart Contracts Groups, and Roger Brown, global head of Tax & Regulatory Affairs at Lukka discuss cryptocurrencies and tax, more specifically the best practices for crypto asset tax reporting.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

