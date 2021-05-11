Crypto asset trading platforms, also known as "cryptocurrency exchanges," are popular ways for investors to buy and sell various crypto assets, such as bitcoin and ether. This panel discussion focused on several key legal and regulatory developments, both in Canada and around the world, relating to such platforms.

The panel will also discuss the recently-issued CSA/IIROC Staff Notice 21-329 – Guidance for Crypto-Asset Trading Platforms: Compliance with Regulatory Requirements (March 29, 2021), including its legal and practical implications.

Speakers

Usman Sheikh - Partner & National Head - Blockchain & Smart Contract Group, Gowling WLG

Lorraine Mastersmith - Partner, Gowling WLG

Lilya Tessler - Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

