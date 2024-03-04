self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jan Marin to today's conversation, where they discuss a new project that Gluckstein Lawyers is launching: The Post-Settlement Resource Guide, a guide for people at the end of their settlement. This guide is meant to assist everyone involved in putting a settlement together for an individual or a family that has been through a case. This tool is crucial for guardians to know how to manage settlement funds more effectively.

