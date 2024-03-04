Canada:
Episode 071: Post-Settlement Resource Guide: An Essential Tool For Guardians With Jan Marin (Podcast)
04 March 2024
Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers
Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jan Marin to today's conversation, where
they discuss a new project that Gluckstein Lawyers is launching:
The Post-Settlement Resource Guide, a guide for
people at the end of their settlement. This guide is meant to
assist everyone involved in putting a settlement together for an
individual or a family that has been through a case. This tool is
crucial for guardians to know how to manage settlement funds more
effectively.
