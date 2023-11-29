Canada:
When Am I Actually Separated?
29 November 2023
Kane Shannon Weiler
There is no document, per se, to confirm the date of a legal
separation.
You are separated from your common law or marriage spouse as
soon as one of you makes your intention to end the relationship
clear to the other.
To be absolutely clear to your spouse that you are separated,
you should put the date of separation in writing to your spouse.
This can mean by text message or e-mail.
