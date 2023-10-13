First of all, congratulations! Second, put your plans and expectations in writing.
While many are familiar with the term “pre-nuptial agreement”, in BC, we also have “cohabitation agreements”. These are similar agreements that are drawn up when you start living with your partner, whether you intend to marry or not.
Having a cohabitation agreement does not mean that you expect your relationship to end. In fact, many who have one are lucky enough to never use it. However, if it does end, you have a legally binding contract already in existence that sets out what you and your partner would like to occur. As lawyer's we try to make these agreements as strong as possible to reduce the risk of it being varied and to minimize stress and conflict for you at the time of a separation.
