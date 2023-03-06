Podcast #80 – When Can I Throw Out My Ex's Stuff?

If you are stuck with a house full of your ex's stuff, or even with your ex's stuff taking up valuable space in your home, you are not alone! Family Lawyers very frequently hear the question: "When can I throw out my ex's stuff?" Many "exes" seem to like to use their former partner's home as free storage for months, or even years, as they think Ontario's Family Laws require their former partners to look after the stuff they left behind at the end of the relationship. Well, that is not often the case. But the partner left with the stuff has to be careful to avoid getting in legal trouble. So, in this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, the host, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman asks Family Lawyer, Katelyn Bell, about what Ontario Law says about when someone can throw out, or sell, their ex's stuff.

To listent the podcast click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.