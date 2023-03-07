Podcast #81 – Can Separated Parents Agree to No Child Support?

After separation, many parents feel it is just simpler to agree there should be no child support than follow the law. Child support is often a point of controversy after parents separate. Even though the Federal Government designed the Child Support Guidelines in 1997 to bring objectivity and predictability to setting the amount of child support, and has updated the support tables several times to reflect the costs of raising a child, many people disagree with the amounts set, or even the concept of child support. Some parents pursue shared parenting only as a strategy to avoid child support. It is common for parents to try to resolve matters after separation without a requirement for child support. In this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, the host, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman explains in what circumstances parents can agree to waive support, when they cannot and the possible consequences for doing it wrong – even when the parents have an agreement.

To listen to the Podcast click here

