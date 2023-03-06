What Am I Legally Required To Do First After Separating?

Separating from a spouse or partner is, without a question, a very difficult and busy time. It can seem like there are lots of things to do. But what are separated spouses legally required to do first when they separate? Since the answer is different from what may people think, in this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman goes over the legal duties people have immediately after separation. This episode goes over what separated spouses and parents must do to fulfill their legal obligations right after separating. This is all critical information that anyone considering separating from a spouse must know.

To listen podcast, click here.

