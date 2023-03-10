Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined today by three fantastic guests Jane Malkovich, from the DNA Genetic Detective, Elaine Kicknosway, and Colleen Cardinal, both co-founders of the Sixties Scoop Network and survivors.

In today's episode, they talk about the Sixties Scoop, its work and initiatives, and the progress made in the last decades in reuniting families and raising awareness about it.

To listen to podcast click here

