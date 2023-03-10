Canada:
Episode 053: The Sixties Scoop: Families Seeking To Reunite Jane Malkovich, Elaine Kicknosway, And Colleen Cardinal (Podcast)
10 March 2023
Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined today by
three fantastic guests Jane Malkovich, from the DNA Genetic
Detective, Elaine Kicknosway, and Colleen Cardinal, both
co-founders of the Sixties Scoop
Network and survivors.
In today's episode, they talk about the Sixties Scoop, its
work and initiatives, and the progress made in the last decades in
reuniting families and raising awareness about it.
