Podcast #77 – What Happens if You Breach a Family Court Order

People engaged in Family Court litigation often express enormous frustration when their former spouses breach Family Court Orders. Those breaches can mean the kids don't have a relationship with a parent, can cause financial hardship, or, can drag family court proceedings to a standstill meaning nothing gets finished or finalized. Judges repeatedly say that a court order is NOT a suggestion. But are there really any consequences for breaching a Family Court Order?

To listen to the Podcast click here