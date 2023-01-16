After you have made your decision, it is important to consult a lawyer to understand the issues at stake (property to be divided, custody of a child to be established, support to be paid, etc.).

Once these matters are clarified, you must determine the appropriate and desired approach. There are several possible approaches: you can try to work things out directly with your spouse, go to mediation, send through your lawyer a written offer to settle, or arrange a meeting with lawyers to try to reach an out-of-court settlement. In some cases, it may be required or preferable to undertake procedures directly. Your lawyer will advise you on the best course of action according to your situation.

