A cohabitation agreement is a legal agreement between two people who are living together but are not married.

This type of contract sets out the rights and responsibilities of each person with regard to their respective property, jointly owned property and assets, and debts.

The agreement can determine how the property will be divided in the event of a separation.

The terms of a cohabitation contract will vary depending on the specific needs and wishes of the couple. Some couples choose to create a cohabitation contract to protect their assets or to clearly define their rights and responsibilities in the cohabitation.

