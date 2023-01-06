Canada:
What Is A Cohabitation Agreement?
06 January 2023
Spiegel Sohmer
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A cohabitation agreement is a legal agreement between two people
who are living together but are not married.
This type of contract sets out the rights and responsibilities
of each person with regard to their respective property, jointly
owned property and assets, and debts.
The agreement can determine how the property will be divided in
the event of a separation.
The terms of a cohabitation contract will vary depending on the
specific needs and wishes of the couple. Some couples choose to
create a cohabitation contract to protect their assets or to
clearly define their rights and responsibilities in the
cohabitation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Canada
How Does A Second Family Impact Child Support?
Siskinds LLP
After a separation, it is not uncommon for one or both spouses to move on to a new romantic relationship, have new biological children or take on the role of a step-parent.
Marriage Like Relationships
Lindsay Kenney LLP
People start relationships throughout various stages of their life; some get married earlier, and other couples come together later in life.
Summary Resolution Of Probate Disputes In Canada
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
There has been a "culture shift" in the litigation of probate disputes in Canada. In many jurisdictions, persons interested in an estate must first apply to the court for an order permitting...