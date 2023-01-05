A marriage contract is a legal contract that is created by two people before or after they get married. It enables couples to choose their matrimonial regime, with the goal to protect their property or to clearly define their rights and responsibilities in the marriage.

It typically outlines the rights and responsibilities of each person in the marriage, as well as any assets or property that will be owned by the couple. A marriage contract may also include the terms and conditions for the ownership of property, assets, and debts in the event of a divorce or death. The marriage contract can also include gifts between the spouses or to the children.

There are restrictions under Quebec Law for the assets forming part of the family patrimony, which are subject to mandatory legal provisions that cannot be set aside by contract between the parties.

A marriage contract may be signed at any time during your marriage to modify your matrimonial regime.

