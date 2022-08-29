When parents do not separate on good terms, they often have concerns about the other parent's priorities – particularly when very young children or infants are involved. When a separation is going to be high conflict, Family Lawyers frequently hear from a parent who needs to start court right away, without trying any of the better ways to work things out, because the kids have been completely cut off from him or her. The reasons why this happen vary, from domestic violence, to concerns about child abuse, to disagreements over parenting strategies, to questions about the other parent's competences, to issues over child support and the children's wishes. But, there are only certain reason that judges believe justify cutting off a parent from the children. Any other excuse is going to get a parent in serious Family Court trouble and that parent may even be cut off from the kids by Court Order!

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

