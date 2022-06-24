ARTICLE

With the prices of everything going up, especially the costs of first-time homes, but also care, furniture and even diapers, many parents of adult children may find it necessary to help out their kids as they "get started" and are having trouble making ends meet, making financial plans for the future, or getting that first home to get into the real estate market. While many older parents want to help out their kids financially, for a variety of reasons, they may not want to help out the spouses of their kids.

In this Podcast, Family Lawyer, John Schuman explores some ways that parents can help out their adult children without also giving it to their children's spouses or partners.

