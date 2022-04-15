There is no question that child abuse and neglect are terrible and can have long-lasting impacts as well as ruin the entire lives of child victims. While everyone should want to protect children from child abuse and neglect, Ontario Law has made it mandatory for everyone in a job that relates to children to report suspicions of child abuse and neglect to a children's aid society. But, many people have questions about what legal obligations they might have to report child abuse, what constitutes child abuse or neglect that must be reported and whether they can get into trouble for making such a report. This episode answers all those questions about the requirements to report to a children's aid society. It is critical to watch or listen to all professionals who work with children in Ontario.

In this Podcast, Family Lawyer, John Schuman answers all the questions about the requirements to report a child under your supervision to CAS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.