ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Child Support is one of the hottest topics on this podcast. It rouses a LOT of emotions. Separated parents frequently think that the amount of child support is wrong right from the start. But, over time, changes in parents' incomes and changes in parenting schedules can mean that the amount of child support DOES become wrong. In this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman, explains what you have to do, step-by-step, to change child support. He goes over what court forms to use, what the steps in the court process will be and how to avoid court. (This previous episode explains parents may want to avoid court.) If the child support amount is now wrong, this episode explains how to fix that.

In this Episode, Family Lawyer, John Schuman explains how parents can change child support?

To view the podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.