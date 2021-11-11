Many parents are under the mistaken belief that child support ends in Canada when a child turns 18 years old. Some even base their financial planning around being unburdened with child support when their offspring reaches voting age. A parent can be shocked to learn that child support obligations can continue long after their children reach the age of majority – in some cases much longer. Child support is often a hot topic. Many parents resent having to pay it and want it to end as soon as possible.
Podcast #53
In this Podcast, certified family law specialist John Schuman explains when and why parents can be on the hook for child support when their children are adults.
