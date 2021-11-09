Blended families are becoming more and more common as parents find new partners after the end of an earlier relationship. Some of those new partners can be reluctant to start a relationship with some who already have kids. That can make things complicated, especially as it often means the ex may still be hanging about. But, a BIG concern of many people considering starting a relationship with someone who is already a parent is whether becoming that parent's spouse will mean becoming liable for that parent's child support obligation. New spouse's should not be liable for their partner's child support obligation. But, the legal answer is more complicated.

When a person marries, or starts a relationship, with someone who has kids from a previous relationship, that person can be on the hook, directly or indirectly, to that partner's ex. In this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman, explains how that can happen, and how to avoid pay child support to a new partner's ex.