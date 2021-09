ARTICLE

Estate Freezes And Family Law In Ontario: What You Need To Know Miller Thomson LLP An estate freeze is an estate/tax planning structure where the owner of an appreciating asset locks in or freezes the current value and associated tax liability of that asset prior to death.

Domestic Contracts Across Borders O'Sullivan Estate Lawyers LLP There are many considerations that go into deciding to relocate to a new jurisdiction. What may not be so apparent, or unfortunately what may even be at the bottom of the to-do list...

Court Orders Curing Deficiencies In Wills: What Will-Makers And Executors Should Know EKB | Edwards, Kenny & Bray LLP British Columbia's Wills Estates and Succession Act ("WESA") sets out specific formal requirements for preparing a valid Will in British Columbia.

How A Well-Executed Form F8 Financial Statement Can Help Your Family Law Case In B.C. Watson Goepel LLP A strong Form F8 Financial Statement is one of the most important documents in your B.C. family law case. A properly completed Financial Statement can greatly improve the standing of your case...

Private Client Comparative Guide O'Sullivan Estate Lawyers LLP Private Client Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Canada, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries