self

Joining Mario Nigro is Larry Dunn of Endurance Search Partners, which has supported over 250 searchers across the U.S. and Canada since 2009. Larry and Mario discuss the current state of the market in the U.S. and Canada as well as the characteristics that Endurance looks for in successful searchers. In Larry's view, the search sector is positioned for continued growth, even in challenging economic times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.