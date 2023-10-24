Canada has announced a new round of sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations, SOR/2023-109 (the "Moldova Regulations") targeting alleged "Russian collaborators". These new sanctions target nine individuals believed by Canada to be associated with "influential oligarchs", as well as six television stations that are alleged to "promote and disseminate Russian disinformation".
These sanctions coincided with the fourth meeting of the Moldova Support Platform, which took place on October 17, 2023, in Chisinau, Moldova. The Moldova Support Platform coordinates international support for Moldova in the context of the crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada first imposed sanctions on Moldova on June 1, 2023 to "counter Russian destabilization efforts in the region, and support the democratically elected Government of Moldova".
