On August 18, 2023, Canada announced new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations (the "Russia Regulations"), effective retroactively as of August 17, 2023, targeting individuals and entities of the Russian justice and security sectors.

This recent amendment adds 15 individuals and three entities to Schedule 1 of the Russia Regulations. The sanctioned individuals include "members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including judiciary and investigative committee senior officials". The entities are federally funded courts, which Canada believes "have been directly involved in human rights abuses against Russian opposition leaders".

