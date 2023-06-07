ARTICLE

This webinar provides a deep dive into recent sanctions developments, offers advanced insights into Canadian sanctions laws and regulations, and showcases practical strategies to help businesses ensure compliance and mitigate risk.

McMillan LLP will share their knowledge and experience to help participants navigate the complex landscape of Canadian sanctions. This webinar is not intended to be a "Sanctions 101" presentation. Instead, presenters will share their deep understanding of the legal framework governing Canadian sanctions and focus on high-risk sectors, industries and activities that are targeted by the Canadian sanctions regime.

The webinar will provide practical guidance on compliance best practices, including how to conduct sanctions risk assessments, implement effective screening and monitoring programs, and respond to sanctions violations. Participants will also learn about the role of technology in sanctions compliance and how to leverage advanced tools to streamline compliance processes and mitigate risk. In addition to compliance best practices, the webinar will also explore key challenges that organizations face when implementing sanctions compliance programs and provide strategies for overcoming these challenges.

The Q&A will ensure that participants come away with a deeper understanding of Canadian sanctions and the tools and strategies needed to ensure compliance.

This is an essential webinar for any business operating in Canada or otherwise subject to Canada's sanctions regime, including those who employ Canadians outside Canada. The webinar provides a valuable opportunity to enhance compliance knowledge and skills, mitigate risk, and protect businesses from the potentially severe consequences of sanctions violations. Participants will leave the webinar with a clearer understanding of Canadian sanctions laws and regulations and a roadmap for building on their sanctions compliance programs.

