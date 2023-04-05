On March 23, 2023, Canada further amended the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations (the "Haiti Regulations") by imposing additional sanctions against two individuals. This marks Canada's seventh round of sanctions against "Haitian elites". To date, eleven individuals are listed under Part One of the Schedule of the Haiti Regulations for a "grave breach of international peace and security", and eight individuals are listed under Part Two for "acts of significant corruption".

